LIVE: Tow to Go for Labor Day Weekend

Get home in one piece with the help of AAA.

Travel experts are bracing themselves for a busy weekend out on the roads this Labor Day. The unofficial end of summer combined with predictions of pleasant weather, the return of students for the new semester, the beginning of tailgating, a three-day weekend, and an expected dip in gas prices means travelers are likely to be out on the roads in high numbers starting Friday.

Unfortunately, one of the nation’s most popular travel weekends is also one of its deadliest. Alcohol-related fatalities are expected in excess of 400 people around the nation, and AAA North Dakota wants to make sure you’re not one of them.

That’s why there’s a special program called Tow to Go that gives you and your car pickup service to make sure both of you come home after a night of celebrating all in one piece. AAA’s Gene LaDoucer sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about Tow to Go, the hidden dangers of rural roads, and what it takes to make for a fun and safe holiday weekend.