Glyndon Police Investigate Burglary and Sexual Assault

The family was asleep but a parent woke up and confronted the intruder in the kitchen, who fled the home.

GLYDON, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Police Chief Mike Cleine tells KFGO News a man broke into a mobile home shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and during the burglary, a minor was sexually assaulted.

Cleine says a perimeter was set up and a Moorhead K-9 was brought in but the man was not able to be tracked down in Glyndon. However, approximately 8 hours later, the suspect was found in a soybean field near Highway’s 336 and 10, east of Glyndon and was arrested.

Cleine says the suspect, from West Fargo, was a friend of a neighbor and the family of the victim had met him once before.

The suspect is being held in the clay county jail. his name has not been released.