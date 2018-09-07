Glyndon Police Investigate Burglary and Sexual Assault

GLYDON, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Police Chief Mike Cleine tells KFGO News a man broke into a mobile home shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and during the burglary, a minor was sexually assaulted.
The family was asleep but a parent woke up and confronted the intruder in the kitchen, who fled the home.
Cleine says a perimeter was set up and a Moorhead K-9 was brought in but the man was not able to be tracked down in Glyndon. However, approximately 8 hours later, the suspect was found in a soybean field near Highway’s 336 and 10, east of Glyndon and was arrested.
Cleine says the suspect, from West Fargo, was a friend of a neighbor and the family of the victim had met him once before.
The suspect is being held in the clay county jail. his name has not been released.
GLYDON, MINN. (KFGO) - Glyndon Police Chief Mike Cleine tells KFGO News a man broke into a mobile home shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and during the burglary, a minor was sexually assaulted. The family was asleep but a parent…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- If you think being a doctor is too difficult but still find the medical field interesting, there are some other in–demand options to consider. Rasmussen held a career expo where Sanford, Essentia,…