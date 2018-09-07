NDSU Volleyball Falls to Indiana and Ball State in Tournament

NDSU Volleyball moves to 2-7 on the season

MUNCIE, Ind. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State dropped a 3-1 (25-9, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15) decision to Indiana University, while host Ball State defeated the Bison 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-16) during the first day of the Active Ankle Classic played Friday, Sept. 7, in Worthen Arena.

NDSU (2-7) is scheduled to close out Classic play against Northern Iowa (4-4) in Muncie.

Ellie Dunn connected for 18 kills, hit .368 and added 13 digs to lead Ball State to the win. Meg Starling chipped in eight kills and match-high six blocks for the Cardinals, which also received 33 assists from Amber Seaman, 16 digs from Kate Avila and nine kills from Sydnee Van Beek.

Allie Mauch topped NDSU with 11 kills to reach double-figures for the second match of the day and fifth time this season. Kalli Hegerle had 19 assists, while Maggie Steffen claimed 11 digs and Kirstin Tidd added four blocks.

In the opener, Deyshia Lofton claimed eight blocks as Indiana (5-2) finished the match with 16 overall to defeat NDSU. The Hoosiers outhit the Bison .192 to .043 as Breana Edwards had 11 kills and Kendall Beerman collected 10. Victoria Brisack and Abigail Westenhofer combined for 35 assists, while Bayli Lebo came up with a match-high 20 digs.