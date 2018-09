Round Table: UND Football’s Chances against No. 9 Washington

The Fighting Hawks are calling this one of the biggest games in program history

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota has nothing to lose as the team prepares for a powerhouse from the FBS.

Washington is hosting the Fighting Hawks on Saturday in what UND is calling one of the biggest games in program history.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson and Maria Santora break down North Dakota’s chances.