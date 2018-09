Barnes County Inmate Walks Away While On Work Release

Michael Dickinson Hasn't Been Seen Since Sunday Evening

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Barnes County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who walked away while on work release.

Michael Dickinson did not return to the Barnes County Corrections Facility in Valley City after his scheduled work release on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Dickinson is described as a 6’02’’ white male, 190 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Authorities say he is possibly in the Jamestown, North Dakota or Park Rapids, Minnesota area.