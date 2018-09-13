South Dakota Man Found Dead At Fraternity At University of Minnesota

20-year-old Dylan Fulton was found at Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house early Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have identified the student whose body was found in a University of Minnesota fraternity house.

The body of 20-year-old Dylan Fulton was found at Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house early Wednesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in Fulton’s death but alcohol may be a factor.

According to his Facebook page, Fulton is a native of Miller, South Dakota.

He was a member of the high school rodeo team.

A fraternity website states that he was pursuing a degree in animal science.

A funeral will be held at the Miller High School Armory this Saturday.