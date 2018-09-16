People Celebrating Civically Active Women and Those Running for Office at Nation’s First Nonpartisan 5K

Over 500 people ran in Washington D.C. while people from 25 other states were signed up virtually to run in their home towns

FARGO, N.D. — The country’s first nonpartisan 5K celebrating women getting civically active and running for office is happening nationwide.

Those who put together the Courage to Run 5K say democracy is a marathon.

Whether you are looking to run a physical race or a political race, you need a focused mindset, heartfelt vision and physical endurance.

“Appreciated the mission of this run which is to be both highlight all of the great women running across the country but also to promote self–care and to have a healthy balance in your life especially for women running for office they tend to be busy people and so self–care often falls to the waste side so this was a run way to promote that,” said Kylie Oversen, who is running for North Dakota Tax Commissioner.

Oversen says this year 50 women are running for the state legislature, which is the highest number ever.

There are also two women running statewide.

The next run/walk will be in April 2019.