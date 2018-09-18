Assaults And Shooting Result In 60 Year Prison Sentence For Accused Murderer

Dakota Charboneau was found guilty in June of assaulting two men on the Spirit Lake Reservation

FARGO, N.D. — A Fort Totten man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for assaulting two men and shooting his ex-girlfriend.

At a combined change of plea and sentencing hearing in Fargo, 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau plead guilty to the shooting last November.

His former girlfriend lost her eye as a result of the shooting.

Charboneau was found guilty in June of assaulting two men on the Spirit Lake Reservation last October.

He is also accused, along with 20-year-old Daylin Takendrick, of killing 27-year-old Carla Yellowbird of Mandan in 2016.

Charboneau and Takendrick both face federal murder charges in that case.