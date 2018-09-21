Coach of the Week: Fargo South Football’s Tyler Kosel

Kosel and the Bruins are excited about their new turf field

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South has not had a true home game all season.

The Bruins are getting a brand new turf field installed that should be ready to go for their game on September 28th.

In the meantime, South has been playing at the FargoDome, and they dropped their second game of the season there on Friday night against Bismarck (5-0).

Watch the interview to see KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson’s interview with South head coach Tyler Kosel as he hopes to push his team on a run to the playoffs.