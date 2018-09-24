LIVE: Acrobats In Studio! Cirque du Soleil At KVRR

Cirque du Soleil's First Ice Show, Crystal, Stops In Grand Forks This Week

Acrobats Nathan Price and Isis Clegg-Vinell show off some of their skills while promoting their performances this week in Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal.

Crystal is Cirque’s first show in ice. Price and Clegg-Vinell have spent a decade as acrobatic partners and helped put the show together.

They talk about what sets this show apart from other Cirque du Soleil outings, and how they like the cool North Dakota fall weather.

Then they show off their acrobatic and athletic skills with some impressive moves.

They’ll be performing as part of Crystal at the Ralph Engelstad arena in Grand Forks from September 26-30.

You can find ticket information at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.