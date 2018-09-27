William Hoehn Takes the Stand, Defense Rests Case in His Murder Trial

The jury has started deliberating for a verdict

FARGO, N.D. — The defense rests its case in William Hoehn’s murder trial, but not before two more witnesses take the stand, including the defendant himself.

The other included Jennifer Robinson. She and Hoehn’s former girlfriend Brooke Crews were inmates together at the Dakota Women’s Correctional facility last year.

The two became close but Robinson says Crews lied to her about why she was in prison before finally coming clean five months ago.

“She told me she that choked Savanna with a rope, dragged her to the bathroom, did a cesarean herself,” Robinson said.

Robinson didn’t tell anyone about Crews’ confession until now.

“None of this was reported to anyone until just days ago, isn’t that right? I don’t care about my name being in the papers, I don’t give a s*** about none of that and it was really bothering me,” Robinson said.

After finding out the truth, Robinson says she realized Crews is a “devil in disguise” and called her disgusting.

When Hoehn took the stand afterwards, he said Crews was usually the one calling others names, especially him.

“When things were good, they were excellent. She made me feel like the king of the world. When they were bad, they were terrible,” Hoehn said.

Things weren’t so good for the couple when they got into an argument on Aug. 6, 2017 about hospital preparations for Crews’ fake baby.

In Crews’ testimony earlier this week, she said the two argued because Hoehn laughed at Crews and said she would have a hard time convincing doctors she was pregnant.

Hoehn says it was a lie.

“What comment did you make about her being pregnant at that with the doctors? That we were going to have to explain ourselves. She didn’t have an OBGYN. Did you ever tell her ‘you’re not really pregnant’? Absolutely not,” Hoehn said.

Hoehn says when he got home from work on Aug. 19, 2017, Crews was the one who opened the bathroom door and asked him for help.

“What was your immediate reaction. What the f****? That’s what you said to her? That’s exactly what I said to her,” Hoehn said.

Hoehn says there was blood all over the bathroom floor, not like people see in the movies. He says it was watery and Greywind’s lips looked as if she had just had a piece of blue candy.

Hoehn says he never even knew Savanna Greywind’s name before seeing her on his bathroom floor.

“I could’ve picked her out as one of the Greywind children but I couldn’t have told you her name.”

Hoehn says he never agreed to murder Greywind before Aug. 19. He says there was only one reason he started helping Crews get rid of the body and lied to the police about everything.

“I still wanted to try and protect her, to protect Brooke,” Hoehn said.

Asst. Cass County State’s Attorney Leah Viste argued Hoehn would do practically anything Crews wanted, no matter the line it crossed.

“But you’re boundary didn’t extend telling a grieving family where their daughter was and their granddaughter was? That wasn’t a boundary. I was trying to bring myself up to that at the end of that interview and I just couldn’t bring myself between protecting Brooke and giving them closure,” Hoehn said.

Despite the lengths Hoehn went to in order to protect his girlfriend, his attorney Daniel Borgen argued he couldn’t have been the one who murdered Greywind because she went up to his and Crews’ apartment at 1:24 in the afternoon.

Hoehn testified he got home on Aug. 19 between 2–2:30.

When Crews testified she admitted she never planned to killing Greywind.

“I couldn’t even put it in my head together that Savanna was going to die. You can’t have an agreement between two people to murder someone if you can’t even contemplate in your mind that someone is going to die,” Borgen said.

The state argues Hoehn and Crews had an implied agreement because of the evidence.

The jury began deliberating for a verdict at 3 and has until 4:30 every day to continue their discussion until they reach a verdict.