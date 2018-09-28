LIVE: Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

Warm up with some entertainment indoors on a cold weekend.

If you’re shuddering at the thought of the temps dropping below 30 this weekend, we’ve got just the ticket to warm your thoughts.

The Fargo Fantastic Film Festival is on right now through Saturday and for the first time in its 16-year history, it’s expanded to two venues.

The festival features showings both day and night of all your favorite genre films, including science fiction, horror, fantasy, adventure/thrillers and more.

You can catch shows at the Fargo Theatre in downtown Fargo, and at the Community Access Channels at the Moorhead Center Mall in downtown Moorhead.

Event organizer Tony Tilton sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about his favorite offerings in this year’s festival, including one film that features Johnny Depp and the two lunch ladies who are on a cross-country odyssey to Los Angeles for the chance to become his personal chef.

http://www.valleycon.com/filmfest.html