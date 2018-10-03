Fort Totten Man Walking On Highway Hit By Car Getting Over For Ambulance

the car struck 29-year-old Clarence Brown
TJ Nelson,

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A Fort Totten man was severely injured when a car, pulling over for an ambulance, hit him.

It happened around 9:20 last night on Highway 20, about three miles south of Devils Lake.

In the process of pulling over and yielding right of way to the ambulance, the car struck 29-year-old Clarence Brown.

The patrol says the car’s 61-year-old driver from Devils Lake could not see Brown due to his dark clothing and the dark conditions.

Brown was airlifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

His current condition is not known.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Police Need Help Finding Man Last Seen in Devils L...
High School Softball Roundup: West Fargo Rolls pas...
Devils Lake City Commission Approves Buyouts of Po...
Cattle Trailer Rollover Near Oberon, North Dakota

You Might Like

Doug Goehring Applauds President Trump's New Trade Deal

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he supports President Trump's updated trade deal with Canada and Mexico. A few things he applauds within the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement includes establishing…

Three People Dead In Crash Near Thief River Falls

NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Facebook posts are mourning the loss of a mom and two kids who died after being ejected in a crash near Thief River Falls Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says an adult…

Deal Reached To Reopen Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator

ASHBY, Minn. -- The elevator in Ashby is reopening under a deal with the Wheaton-Dumont Cooperative Elevator. Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator closed suddenly last month after an audit showed that the former general manager had stolen millions of dollars. Jerry Hennessy…