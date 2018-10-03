Fort Totten Man Walking On Highway Hit By Car Getting Over For Ambulance

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A Fort Totten man was severely injured when a car, pulling over for an ambulance, hit him.

It happened around 9:20 last night on Highway 20, about three miles south of Devils Lake.

In the process of pulling over and yielding right of way to the ambulance, the car struck 29-year-old Clarence Brown.

The patrol says the car’s 61-year-old driver from Devils Lake could not see Brown due to his dark clothing and the dark conditions.

Brown was airlifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

His current condition is not known.