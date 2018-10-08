LIVE: Identifying Mental Illness In Elderly

Signs To Look For If Your Loved Ones Are Suffering From Mental Illness

Barry Maring with Right At Home in-home care joins Adam to talk about warning signs that your older loved ones could be struggling with mental illness.

Two of the major illnesses you can spot signs for are depression and dementia.

If you notice symptoms in a loved one, Maring says to contact your primary care provider.

He also recommends resources like the Alzheimer’s Association and the Mayo Clinic.

You can find links below.

Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/

Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

Right At Home: https://www.rightathome.net/fargo