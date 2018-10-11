Wanted Felon Still On The Run After Hitting Officer’s Squad Car In Jamestown

Levi Guthmiller

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Police are looking for a Jamestown man who hit a squad car before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Authorities believe 25-year-old Levi Guthmiller is armed.

A Jamestown officer tried to stop Guthmiller last night on felony arrest warrants.

He struck the squad car and sped away but slid off the road a short time later and fled.

A 21-year-old woman also in the vehicle was detained for questioning.

Guthmiller was involved in a high speed chase about a month ago and he escaped by fleeing into a corn field.