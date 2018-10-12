No Injuries Reported in Apartment Fire in South Moorhead

A pot left on the stove in an apartment started the blaze, caused a brief evacuation

MOORHEAD, Minn. — No one was hurt after an appliance fire inside an apartment in South Moorhead.

Crews responded around 12:30 Friday afternoon near Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The fire started on the first floor of the building after someone left their apartment with a pot on the stove while it was still running.

“On occasion, we have a fire that causes it to smoke up the area and there’s no structure damage. Just people need to make sure to be watching when they leave their apartment. Check your stove, check your appliances. Don’t leave things on that can create heat,” said Assistant Chief Gary Larsen of the Moorhead Fire Department.

Residents of the apartment complex evacuated the building once smoke alarms went off.

The building has no structural damage.