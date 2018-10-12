Sanford POWER Basketball Academy Launches Under Freddy Coleman

Kids will learn skills like dribbling, passing, and shooting

FARGO, N.D. — With basketball season approaching, there’s a new opportunity for kids of all ages to learn the sport from a former NDSU standout.

Freddy Coleman is leading the Sanford POWER Basketball Academy. He played basketball at NDSU from 2006–2011 and coached at Concordia and NDSU.

“I’ve always had a passion for young people, kids in particular. Basketball is something that I’ve always loved and I’ve always used basketball as an avenue to see kids eye to eye,” Coleman said.

The academy will teach skills like dribbling, passing, and shooting.

“The more I played and coached and been around the game, it’s not a very complicated sport, just doing the little things over and over the right way. Once you do that you, become pretty good at it, that’s when the game becomes fun,” Coleman said.

People of all levels can go to the academy, from kindergarten to professional. There will be one–on–one sessions, small groups, team workouts, and group camps.

“My thing as a coach, a skills coach, is to push those fundamentals and hopefully ingrain some great habits in the kids,” he said.

Coleman says when you dribble, you should keep your eyes up. When you pass, you should step towards your target, and when you shoot, you should hold your follow-through as if you were statue.

“We’re very excited to have Freddy here. It’s going to be nice to have him in house, have a program, an academy with him in house,” Randy Martin, manager of the Power Performance Program said.

“Being a part of the academy and getting this thing kicked off, training kids and getting them to see their goals, and accomplish them and exceed them, for me it’s really warming,” Coleman said.

Sanford POWER is open to athletes of all sports and says they’re the area’s most established sports performance training program.