LIVE: Deltaroni Benefit For JDRF

Delta Tau Delta NDSU Chapter Using Pasta To Support Type 1 Diabetes Research

Delta Tau Delta Philanthropy Chair Logan Jaszkowiak joins Adam to talk about Deltaroni, the fraternity’s fundraiser for JDRF.

Fraternity brothers will be selling homemade Mac N’ Cheese on Monday, October 22nd to help raise money for type 1 diabetes research and awareness.

You can head to the Newman Center on the corner of University and 12th Ave. N. from 5-8 p.m. on the 22nd to help the cause.

If you can’t come but would still like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.