Four Injured After Rollover Crash In Minnesota

The state patrol says around 1:20 p.m., a car and SUV were both westbound on I-94 when the car attempted to pass the SUV but the two vehicles made contact, sending the car into the ditch where it rolled.

Brandon, MN (KFGO) – Two people from Moorhead and two people from Fargo were injured in a rollover on I-94 in Douglas County, Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Two people from the car were ejected.

The car’s driver, 46-year-old Rashid Hassan of Moorhead, and three passengers, 55-year-old Abshiro Gabow of Fargo, a 16-year-old Fargo female, and 60-year-old Duba Yussuf of Moorhead, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV’s three occupants, a 46-year-old woman, a 13-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, all from Bismarck, and one of the car’s passengers, a 26-year-old Moorhead man, were not hurt.