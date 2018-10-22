Four Injured After Rollover Crash In Minnesota

Brandon, MN (KFGO) – Two people from Moorhead and two people from Fargo were injured in a rollover on I-94 in Douglas County, Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

The state patrol says around 1:20 p.m., a car and SUV were both westbound on I-94 when the car attempted to pass the SUV but the two vehicles made contact, sending the car into the ditch where it rolled.

Two people from the car were ejected.

The car’s driver, 46-year-old Rashid Hassan of Moorhead, and three passengers, 55-year-old Abshiro Gabow of Fargo, a 16-year-old Fargo female, and 60-year-old Duba Yussuf of Moorhead, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV’s three occupants, a 46-year-old woman, a 13-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, all from Bismarck, and one of the car’s passengers, a 26-year-old Moorhead man, were not hurt.

