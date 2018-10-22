Old Fargo City Hall Set For Demolition

Officials made the move to a new city hall adjacent to the 60-year-old building last month.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Fargo’s old city hall is set for demolition in about two weeks.

Officials made the move to a new city hall adjacent to the 60-year-old building last month.

City administrator Bruce Grubb tells KFGO radio that remaining furniture and fixtures have been salvaged by several nonprofit organizations, and asbestos removal started last week.

That should wrap up by the end of the month.

Demolition of the building should be completed by the end of November.

Part of the area eventually will become parking.

The demolition will cost about $376,000, significantly less than the original estimate of $694,000.

Grubb attributes that to a competitive bidding process and contractors “hungry for work.”

 

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Minneapolis Police: Shooting at City Hall After Ma...
West Fargo PD Leaders Get Reviewed: Janke Expands ...
Minneapolis Police Investigating Officer-Involved ...
Authorities Identify Man Shot by Minneapolis Polic...

You Might Like

Drivers Identified In Beet Truck Collision

FELTON, MINN. (KFGO) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two men who were seriously injured when the sugar beet trucks they were driving collided near Felton, northeast of Moorhead last Friday morning. The crash happened…

Vigil Tonight For Missing Wisconsin Teenager

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ A small, rural community in western Wisconsin is planning a vigil for a missing 13_year_old girl whose parents were found shot to death in their home. A ``Gathering of Hope`` will take place Monday evening at…

Old Fargo City Hall Set For Demolition

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Fargo's old city hall is set for demolition in about two weeks. Officials made the move to a new city hall adjacent to the 60-year-old building last month. City administrator Bruce Grubb tells KFGO radio that…