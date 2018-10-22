Old Fargo City Hall Set For Demolition

Officials made the move to a new city hall adjacent to the 60-year-old building last month.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Fargo’s old city hall is set for demolition in about two weeks.

City administrator Bruce Grubb tells KFGO radio that remaining furniture and fixtures have been salvaged by several nonprofit organizations, and asbestos removal started last week.

That should wrap up by the end of the month.

Demolition of the building should be completed by the end of November.

Part of the area eventually will become parking.

The demolition will cost about $376,000, significantly less than the original estimate of $694,000.

Grubb attributes that to a competitive bidding process and contractors “hungry for work.”