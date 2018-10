HS Foootball: Moorhead Keeps Season Alive with Section Playoff Win

Spuds beat Sartell-SS 41-6 Tuesday Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds are moving on to 8AAAAA semifinals after a win Tuesday night over Sartell-St. Stephens, 41-6.

The Spuds had a 14-0 lead at halftime after two rushing touchdowns from Riley Schock. The offense continued to pour it on in the second half.

Next up for Moorhead, Bemidiji High School. That game will be played at Bemidji State Saturday at 2:00 p.m.