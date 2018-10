Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn & Chris Stapleton To Headline We Fest 2019

Tickets are already on sale ranging from $120 for a three-day general admission pass to VIP tickets starting at $900

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The people at WE Fest have once again landed some of the biggest names in country music for next summer’s festival.

Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton have been announced as headliners for the annual three-day music festival in August.

WE Fest has also signed up return appearances by Billy Currington and Jake Owen.

Tickets are already on sale ranging from $120 for a three-day general admission pass to VIP tickets starting at $900.

WE Fest runs August 1-3 in Detroit Lakes.