LIVE: Celebrating Dia de los Muertos

Connecting the generations, whether they're here, or in the great beyond.

It’s the Mexican holiday that’s taking mainstream American culture by storm, and while you might feel like the skulls, sweets and candles are reminiscent of Halloween, it’s not the same holiday at all.

Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is observed November 1st and 2nd throughout Mexico and among Mexican-Americans all across the U-S.

It’s a time for families to gather together to celebrate and honor their late loved ones. They build ofrendas, or offerings, and decorate them with marigold flowers, favorite foods of the dead, their photos, art and candles.

Families also go to the cemetery where their loved ones are buried and clean and decorate the graves and bring food for picnics. Belief holds that the scent of the flowers can guide the spirits of the dead back to their families to visit on these two days of the year.

Marco Lozano, who grew up in Mexico City celebrating Dia de Los Muertos with his family, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about how his family keeps the holiday, what it means to him, and why it’s captured the imagination of so many people.