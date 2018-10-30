“The District” Bringing Restaurant Experiences To West Acres

CRAVE will be a part of The District, a group of four to five unique restaurants.

FARGO, ND — West Acres Mall announced Minneapolis based CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi Bar will open next year.

West Acres CEO Brad Schlossman said the project has been in the works for over three years.

The District at West Acres will cover 30,000 square feet and fill the remainder of the Sears space on the north side of the mall and the space formerly occupied by Radio Shack and Lux Spa.

CRAVE is expected to open in spring of 2019.