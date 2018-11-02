LIVE: MMA Returns To Fargo

Plus MMA Fighter Mariah Prussia Uses Adam Ladwig For Fighting Tutorial
Adam Ladwig,

MMA fighting is returning to Fargo for the first time in nearly three years.

MPX Promotions is promoting the “Fight to Unite”, Saturday November 10th at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo.

9 bouts are on the card, featuring fighters from here and around the region.

UFC Hall-of-Famer Pat Miletich will be a guest referee during the night.

MMA fighter Mariah Prussia gives us a taste of MMA moves using Adam Ladwig as a victim/dummy/participant.

That video of a small woman taking down a large man is below.

You can find ticket information for “Fight to Unite” at www.mpxfitness.com.

 

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , , ,

