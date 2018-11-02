MSUM Students Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos By Getting Their Creative Juices Flowing

Students got to paint skulls and try 'dead bread'

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nov. 2 marks the end of Dia de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday honoring those who have passed.

Students at MSUM had their own celebration. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion says having students do activities can be more meaningful that learning from a lecture.

“I hope today they’re able to leave with a sense of community. I hope they’re able to leave with a new understanding of a new culture. Hispanic heritage— very rich and beautiful and colorful,” Jered Pigeon, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, said.

Students got to paint skulls to celebrate the holiday. The ones they used are made of paper mache, but they’re traditionally made out of sugar. They also get to have some pan de muerto, or dead bread.

There was traditional alter at the Intercultural Center, and other centers had their own alters as well.

“It should be a part of our culture too because we’re celebrating the life of people we lost,” Glory Ames, president of the American Indian Student Association, said.

The alter at the American Indian Center highlights missing and murdered indigenous women, a topic they say needs more awareness.

“We’re seen as trophies almost, like these are wild people and we want to take them. They want that prize that is a Native American woman, a Native American child,” Ames said.

Ultimately, family is what it’s all about.

“Everyone’s got a story. All those stories brought us together whether it’s from the past or present. Eventually those stories are going to be told in the future to our younger generations,” Sandra Carnal, a junior, said.

“We don’t want any more of us taken from our families,” Ames said.

MSUM’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion also has the Women’s Center and Rainbow Dragon Center for LGBT students.