Former West Fargo Teacher Sentenced In Sex Crimes Case

FARGO, ND — Former West Fargo teacher Shannon Moser is sentenced to 15 years by a Cass County Judge.

Moser plead guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of illegal sexual contact on a sexual assault charge and four counts of luring a minor by computer.

She will have to serve 10 years with 5 years of supervised probation, and register as a sex offender.

She started teaching at Liberty Middle School in June 2016 but resigned this July when she was arrested.

Of the six West Fargo students, one told police he met Moser at Rendezvous Park and had sex.

However, multiple victims came forward about the nude photos and videos Moser sent them through Snapchat.

 

