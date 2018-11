Armstrong Resigns State Senate Seat As He Prepares For Congress

Armstrong served a state senator for District 36, serving the Dickinson area, since 2012

DICKINSON, ND — U.S. Congressman-elect Kelly Armstrong has resigned from his seat in the North Dakota State Senate.

He will be sworn in as North Dakota’s lone Congressman on January 3.

Armstrong said he was honored to serve the area and that he is now humbled “to have been elected to serve the people of North Dakota in the United States House of Representatives.”