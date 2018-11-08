LIVE: Newsies at Moorhead High School

A Broadway show after our own hearts.

We admit it, we’re a little biased: when it comes to a show about news, we here at the Morning Show are all in.

And that’s why the Morning Show’s Emily Welker was so tickled to welcome live in-studio the young performers of Moorhead High School to give us a little song-and-dance about an incredible news story. “Newsies” focuses on an historic labor strike that pitted impoverished children working to sell papers on the streets of New York City against some of the most powerful media ownership of the time — the legendary William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer. It’s a story of class warfare and the fight for child labor laws that still resonates today.

While we have a very different approach to child labor today in the U.S., these students put a lot of labor into the show to bring the Tony-Award winning Broadway show to life this weekend. Check out their interview about why they love the story and songs, and watch their fantastic performance in the KVRR Studios.

https://www.moorheadschools.org/schools/high-schools/moorhead-high-school/activities-arts-athletics/box-Office.aspx