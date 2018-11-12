Propellant Grooves

Local music you don't even have to get out of your pajamas for.

There’s local and then there’s local. And in the case of Propellant Grooves, it’s so local, you might not even have to leave your living room.

The musical act is the brainchild of local musicians, including Jay Schaefer, who joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why he’s getting them together to jam, sometimes meeting for the very first time, sometimes in some very strange places.

“We’re thinking of doing one in an elevator,” he said. “Maybe in a business lobby.” How about a pickup truck? asked another musician, setting up in the KVRR studios.

Propellant Grooves started as a way to get local musicians playing together and giving their audience a chance to see the show online. The first post traveled as far away as the Phillippines, with more than 7000 views on Facebook and Youtube.

If you’re looking for some entertainment that keeps you from braving the snow and wind, check it out online here, and at https://www.facebook.com/PropellantStudios/ .