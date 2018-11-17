“Pangea,” a Cultural Festival, Showcases Worldwide Cultures in F-M Area

There was everything from performances to food to art

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People in the F–M area get to explore cultures from around the world without having to get on a plane.

“Pangea,” a cultural festival, highlights the melting pot that America is.

One Indian dance performer, Ishika Gupta, has been dancing for most of her life, and she’s proud to showcase it.

“Living in North Dakota, we need more diversity, this event is so crucial to that because it not only explores Indian culture, but it explores Nepali culture, Native American culture, and we have ethnic foods, which really brings diversity to North Dakota,” she said.

While Gupta was born in the States, her parents were born in India, and she says it’s interesting to see the parallels.

“It’s also really unique to see the culture there, my parents’ lifestyle when they were kids, and how their lifestyle relates to my lifestyle today, even living in a different country,” she said.

With every culture people learn about, they can get another stamp in their passports.

“It’s a celebration of all the various cultures that come together to make us who we are, from the old immigrant groups and the new immigrant groups,” Markus Krueger, programming director at the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, said.

“Do what you want to do, and for me, that’s what dancing is, sharing my culture, but also showing my differences, so I tell people, just be different,” Gupta said.

Pangea is the name of the supercontinent that existed on earth over 300 million years ago, before it broke up into the continents we know today.