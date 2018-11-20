Caters for Taters Brings All the Potato Lovers Out for Hunger Relief

More than 3,000 potatoes were served

FARGO, N.D. — Potato lovers from around the metro came together to raise money for Great Plains Food Bank.

KVRR’s Danielle Church tells us how enjoying some taters is going to go a long way.

A well-oiled assembly line of baked potatoes comes after a simple idea 18 years ago.

“We were doing harvest of potatoes and some of our employees said ‘hey, why don’t we just get a few potatoes and sell them at our cafeteria to earn some money for a non-profit,” said Jean Zimmerman, Ouffitt Family Foundation executive director.

An idea turned into a real-life experience, growing into what is now 300 volunteers and 3,000 potatoes.

“You can feel the electricity in the air. People know that they’re going to get some great food and help support a great, local non-profit,” Zimmerman said.

R.D. Offutt Company and RDO Equipment Co.’s “Caters and Taters for Charity” donates all the proceeds to a different organization each year.

This time it’s all about hunger relief by donating to the Great Plains Food Bank.

“When we think about people who are struggling day-to-day, helping feed their family, pay for food and medicine at the same time, it’s hard for many. Seniors in particular and children. But then you add on the whole holiday season and extra stress and burden comes into their household.” said Marcia Paulson, chief devleopment officer for the Great Plains Food Bank.

For every dollar donated, three meals will be provided to a family in need.

“So the impact is incredible. An $8 ticket provides food for 24 meals for our hungry neighbors. I can’t think of a better place to be today,” Paulson said.

Especially when mouth-watering potatoes like these are going towards a future where hunger is no longer an issue in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

“We’re going to do it by 2037 and that means everyone who’s hungry in our community has access to fresh, nutritious food whenever they need it. There is no need for going hungry. We know the path to get there and we hope people will join us,” Paulson said.

In the past, Caters Taters for Charity has raised nearly $600,000 for places like Fargo’s Anne Carlsen Center, the YWCA of Cass Clay and CCRI.