Fargo Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Own Father

Christopher Riley shot his father in the neck below his right ear on September 20

FARGO, ND — A Fargo man accused of shooting and killing his father in September has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say 34-year-old Christopher Riley shot his father in the neck below his right ear on September 20.

He was arrested a week later at Lindenwood Park.

His next court hearing is set for January.