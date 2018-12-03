West Fargo Bedroom Fire Spreads to Attic

It started just before 11 a.m.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A bedroom fire spreads to the attic, causing significant damage to a house in West Fargo.

The fire department got the call right before 11:00 this morning. The fire started in the back bedroom of the house and vented through the attic, causing damage to the roof.

Firefighters covered the family’s belongings with tarps to ensure no additional water damage. They also got rid of all the burnt insulation so the fire wouldn’t rekindle. Only one family member was home at the time of the fire.

“The homeowner was home and heard some popping sounds upstairs. Then when she went up, she noticed there was a fire. Something like this, even though it might be a small part of the structure that burns, with the smoke and water damage, it’s most likely a total loss,” said West Fargo fire chief Dan Fuller.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.