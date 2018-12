Spuds Boys Hockey Wins Third Game in a Row After Beating Bemidji

Spuds Beat the Lumberjacks 4-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys Hockey came into Tuesday having won two games in a row after dropping their season opener. They looked to make it three against the team who beat them in the Section Final last year, Bemidji.

The Spuds got out to a two goal lead after goals from Luke Gramer and Cullen Gess. They would only surrender one goal the rest of the way and win 4-1.