PET Connection: Meet Sweet Pea

Plus An Update On A Pet That Made A Connection After Visiting KVRR Local News

If a dog ever lives up to her name, it’s Sweet Pea. She’s a 7-year-old Shih Tzu mix from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue who just wants to find someone to love.

She can by shy at first, but quickly warms up to people in a few days and loves affection.

She is exceedingly calm and would do well with other dogs and cats.

Sweet Pea does has Cushing’s Disease, which is a product of a hyperactive adrenal gland. She does manage the disease well with medication that costs about $60 a month.

We also update you on Ragu, a 6-week-old puppy who came to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue with a broken Pelvis earlier this year.

She had to have a leg amputated, but now she’s happy with loving owners and healing well.

The now call her “Roo”, short for Kangaroo.

She weighs more than 60 pounds now and is still growing!

She shows that any dog, like Sweet Pea, can thrive even if they’ve been dealt a rough hand.

4 Luv of Dog Rescue is also hosting two events this weekend. You can get pictures of your dog with Santa on Sunday, December 9th from noon to 3 p.m. at the Rescue at 1523 23rd St. S, Moorhead.

4 Luv is also getting the proceeds from the Hotdog! Pet Salon at Drekker Brewing on Sunday, December 9th from 6-8 p.m. That’s at Drekker’s Brewhalla at 1666 1st Ave. N, Fargo.