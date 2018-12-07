Play of the Week Nominees: December 7

Sheyenne and Moorhead Battle For Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week come from the hardwood and the other from the ice. Both plays showing off the ability to score.

First up out of Sheyenne girls basketball against Mandan. Brittani Huseth drives, fakes, draws the foul and gets the and–one! The junior guard got the team going offensively despite the Mustangs falling in the final outcome. Nifty juke though.

But is it better than what we saw out of Moorhead boys hockey against Bemidji. Luke Gramer in the offensive zone for the Spuds. He glides around the defense with the puck on his backhand side and whishs it in! Great shot, and it helps the Spuds take down the Lumberjacks.