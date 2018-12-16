Shift Of Power Could Result In New Gun Laws In Minnesota The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun laws December 16, 2018 TJ Nelson, ST. PAUL, MN — A shift in the balance of power at the Minnesota Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence. The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun laws. The Senate, where the GOP maintains a one-vote majority, remains a question mark. But the chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, has signaled some openness to discussing gun proposals that got blocked in previous sessions. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety organization backed many of the Democrats who flipped Republican seats. Categories: Local News, Minnesota News Tags: CAPTIOL, DEMOCRAT, EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY, GOP, Gun Laws, minnesota, NEW YORK MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, PAUL GAZELKA, Republican, ST. PAUL FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Services Set For Former North Dakota Governor Geor... Michelle Fischbach Resigns Senate Seat, Sworn in a... United Blood Services: We Need Your Help Scientists Say Moose Skulls Are Shrinking