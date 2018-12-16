Shift Of Power Could Result In New Gun Laws In Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN — A shift in the balance of power at the Minnesota Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence.

The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun laws.

The Senate, where the GOP maintains a one-vote majority, remains a question mark.

But the chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, has signaled some openness to discussing gun proposals that got blocked in previous sessions.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety organization backed many of the Democrats who flipped Republican seats.