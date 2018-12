Victims In Fatal Buggy-Pickup Crash Near Avon Identified

The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a county road north of the town

AVON, MN — Two people killed when their buggy was hit by a pickup have been identified.

They are 71-year-old Robert Keppers and 66-year-old Mary Keppers of Avon, Minnesota.

The Keppers’ horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup driven by 23-year-old Mark Knapp of Avon.

The buggy was traveling along the shoulder of the road and was knocked into the ditch.

No word yet on any charges.