Movie Director And Television Star Penny Marshall Dies at 75

Marshall passed away Monday due to complications from diabetes

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA — From the star of “Laverne & Shirley” to one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, Penny Marshall made her mark on entertainment.

Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, California home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

She was 75.

As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks.

