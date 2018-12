On “Joe Mauer Day” In Minnesota, Twins Announce They Will Retire Mauer’s Number

Mauer announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed today, December 18, 2018, as “Joe Mauer Day” in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins have announced that they are retiring Mauer’s uniform number, No. 7.

That will happen during a pregame celebration sometime during the 2019 season.

The St. Paul native played his entire major league career with the Twins.

He was chosen as the first overall pick for the Twins in 2001, when he was 18, and made his MLB debut in 2004.

Mauer is a four-time Major League Baseball All-Star winner.