Fergus Falls Man Lost Nearly $8,000 In Sweepstakes Scam

Police say the man received a letter telling him that he'd won a prize

FERGUS FALLS, MN — We have yet another warning about scams.

A Fergus Falls man has lost nearly $8,000 in a sweepstakes scam.

Police say the man received a letter telling him that he’d won a prize, but needed to pay a fee in order to collect the money.

He sent the money and later realized that he’d been taken.

Remember authorities say that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.