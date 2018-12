Milwaukee Man Gets 25 Years In Prison For Ties To Local Overdoses

Jovan Harris was sentenced on multiple federal drug charges

FARGO, ND — A Wisconsin man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug crimes tied to overdoses in the metro, including one fatality in Moorhead.

28-year-old Jovan Harris of Milwaukee was sentenced on multiple federal drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

The heroin came from Milwaukee.

As part of his sentence, Harris was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for funeral expenses.