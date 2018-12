MN 7th, ND 13th on Healthiest States List

A report on the healthiest states by Minnesota–based UnitedHealth Group shows Minnesota and North Dakota are doing well.

The Gopher State comes in seventh as it has one of the lowest number of uninsured people in the country. However, it has a high number of excessive drinkers and a low immunization rate in children.

North Dakota comes in 13th. It has the cleanest air in the country, but overdose deaths have increase by more than two hundred percent in the last three years.

Hawaii is the healthiest state, and Louisiana is the most unhealthy.