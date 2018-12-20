Ted E. Bear Makes Donation to Sanford Children’s Hospital, Identity Still A Mystery

The donor sent in four bears this year
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been a holiday mystery for more than 25 years now but the true identity of Ted E. Bear still remains a mystery.

Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo has received four, handmade teddy bears from an anonymous donor in Horace.
His or her only request since 1986? That the bears go to a child in need. This year they went to 6-year-old Cullen and four-year-old Eliyana. The tradition is one which continues to touch the hearts of patients, their parents and employees at Sanford every holiday season.

