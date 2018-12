Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, MN — Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Fosston.

It was reported around 5 Monday morning at a home in Sletten Township, southwest of the town.

One person was home at the time of the shooting but was not hurt.

The sheriff does not feel that the public is in danger in this case.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.