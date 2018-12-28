No Travel Advisory Lifted For I-94, Moorhead to Alexandria & Eastern North Dakota

Blizzard conditions are diminishing, but motorists should use caution when traveling, especially in open areas with no wind breaks.

Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow

MOORHEAD, MN — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted a no travel advisory for Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Alexandria and Clay County in west central Minnesota.

A no travel advisory in Wilkin, Traverse and Big Stone counties is still in effect.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have LIFTED the No Travel Advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota including Jamestown and Valley City.

A No Travel Advisory remains in effect for Wahpeton, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas due to icy road conditions and reduced visibility. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds, drive according to the conditions and always wear your seat belt. All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov.

After a storm motorists should:

Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.