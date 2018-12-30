Suspect in High Speed Chase Near Jamestown Identified, Charges Not Yet Filed

The suspect drove away and nearly hit the trooper's car after being asked to get out of the vehicle.

JAMESTOWN, ND — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a suspect after a high-speed chase north of Jamestown.

A trooper on Thursday evening saw a vehicle with a headlight out and expired registration backed onto an approach close to the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

The suspect drove away and nearly hit the trooper’s car after being asked to get out of the vehicle.

During the chase, the vehicle fled down a gravel road and the trooper stopped pursuit because of bad weather and road conditions.

An investigation is ongoing, and the suspect hasn’t yet been named or charged.