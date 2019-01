Democrat Melissa Hortman Elected Minnesota Speaker of the House

State Representative Is From Brooklyn Park

ST. PAUL, MN — The 2019 Minnesota Legislature is in session.

The House and its new Democratic majority were called to order around noon, while the Senate, where Republicans hold a two-vote majority, convened soon afterward.

Democrat Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park was elected as House speaker.

New Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters he’s ready to cooperate with lawmakers from both parties.

He said he found some things to agree with in five-bill package announced by Senate Republicans earlier in the day, and is ready to find common ground where they disagree.