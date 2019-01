Fire Marshal Rules Fargo Senior Living Center Fire Accidental

FARGO, N.D. – A fire on January 4th at Riverview Apartment Complex in South Fargo has been ruled accidental.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says natural gas leaking near the meter entered the building and was ignited in a nearby mechanical room. A staff member tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but it spread. Firefighters couldn’t get the fire out until the natural gas supply was cut off.

All 24 units of the complex were evacuated and the only person who needed medical attention as a precaution was the staff member who tried to put the fire out.